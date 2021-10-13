Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.04 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
