Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.04 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.3377 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.