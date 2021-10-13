Natixis Sells 84,725 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 674,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,725 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Etsy were worth $138,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $114,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,748,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $452,545.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $213.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,752. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

