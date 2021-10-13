Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 5,220 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.82. 2,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

