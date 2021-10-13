Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 3,865 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 119,937 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after acquiring an additional 184,806 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,118,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. 50,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,584. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

