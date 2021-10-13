Natixis Investment Managers International Makes New $64.93 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 276,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,929,000. Moderna makes up about 3.9% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $12.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.37. The company had a trading volume of 176,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,616,966. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.79. The stock has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total transaction of $5,026,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,099,892.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,591,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,000 shares of company stock worth $133,921,880 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

