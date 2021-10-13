Natixis Investment Managers International Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.99 on Wednesday, hitting $585.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $629.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.40. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

