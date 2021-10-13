Natixis Investment Managers International Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,281,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after buying an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

