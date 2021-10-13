Natixis Investment Managers International Boosts Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications accounts for approximately 2.3% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 1.04% of Cogent Communications worth $38,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,568. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.30. 1,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,970. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.52 and a beta of 0.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

