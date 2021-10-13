Natixis Investment Managers International Boosts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after acquiring an additional 357,012 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $393,115,000 after buying an additional 390,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $314,279,000 after buying an additional 117,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 111,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

