Natixis Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,472 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Equinix were worth $96,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.47.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $760.43. 4,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 199.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $824.70 and a 200-day moving average of $783.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

