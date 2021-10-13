Natixis Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 750,502 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $74,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,171,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.45. The company had a trading volume of 94,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,211. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

