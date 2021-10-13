Natixis Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,735 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Natixis’ holdings in Facebook were worth $309,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,428,933 shares of company stock worth $873,860,911. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.32. 339,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,843,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

