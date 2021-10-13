Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CalAmp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

