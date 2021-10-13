Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $1,281,831. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

