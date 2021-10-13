Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,546 shares of company stock worth $1,458,629. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

EPAY stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

