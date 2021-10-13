Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,063 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

