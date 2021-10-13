Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $447,000 Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Realogy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. Analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.