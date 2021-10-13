Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $393,000 Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after acquiring an additional 498,329 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Heard Capital LLC grew its position in Rambus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 643,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 149,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Rambus by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMBS opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

