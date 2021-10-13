Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after buying an additional 94,598 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in SLR Investment by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 27,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SLR Investment by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 55,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

