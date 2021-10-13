Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 11,554 SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 269,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

