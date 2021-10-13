National Bank Financial Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$6.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSM. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

FSM traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

