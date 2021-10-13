Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 2,388.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NHMD stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Nate’s Food has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Nate’s Food

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

