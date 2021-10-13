Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 46.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Natera were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,694 shares of company stock worth $26,247,845. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.