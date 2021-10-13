Nasdacoin Market Capitalization Tops $152,714.75 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $152,714.75 and approximately $8,275.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,100,511 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

