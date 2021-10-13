Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.55

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

