Murchinson Ltd. Buys Shares of 20,284 Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.06% of Proterra at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PTRA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,299. Proterra Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 9.84.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

