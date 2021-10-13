Murchinson Ltd. Buys Shares of 108,190 Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 108,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth approximately $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTPY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 72,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,461. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.17.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

