Murchinson Ltd. Acquires New Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,902,000. PNM Resources makes up about 3.9% of Murchinson Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.26% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.68. 7,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,183. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

