Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at National Bankshares

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.56.

OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

