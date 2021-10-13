MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Lowered to “Reduce” at Veritas Investment Research

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.75.

Shares of TSE MTY traded down C$0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$64.84. The company had a trading volume of 73,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,394. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

