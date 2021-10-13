MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €215.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €212.79 ($250.34).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €190.70 ($224.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €197.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €203.82.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

