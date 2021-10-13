M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,959 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,256,000 after acquiring an additional 191,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.99.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

