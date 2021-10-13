MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 136.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

MSCI stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $596.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,860. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $629.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

