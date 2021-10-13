Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) were down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 21,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a positive return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 62.66%.

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.