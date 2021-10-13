Morgan Stanley Trims BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price to $44.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.82. 754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $881.05 million, a PE ratio of -38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

