Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,155,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $186,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after acquiring an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.22. 516,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,024,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

