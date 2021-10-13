Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $18.97 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.69.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.