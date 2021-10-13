Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,900 shares, a growth of 252.3% from the September 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of EDD stock remained flat at $$5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 109,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,725. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 34.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

