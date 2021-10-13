Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,273.77

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,273.77 ($29.71) and traded as high as GBX 2,335 ($30.51). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,315 ($30.25), with a volume of 29,989 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,466.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,273.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total value of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

