Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 24.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 666.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.55.

Shares of MCO opened at $360.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

