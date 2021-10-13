Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) Shares Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

