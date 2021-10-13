Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up to $61.21

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.21, but opened at $63.45. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $63.26, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,426 shares of company stock worth $20,513,369 over the last ninety days. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

