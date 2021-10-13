Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading 12.5% Higher

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF)’s share price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 10,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

