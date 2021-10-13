Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

