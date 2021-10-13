Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mogo in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Mogo has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $353.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.13 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mogo by 1,579.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

