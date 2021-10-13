ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $168.41 on Tuesday. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $98.35 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ModivCare will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $12,517,000.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

