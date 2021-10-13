Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $138,459,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after buying an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,783,000 after buying an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,750,000 after buying an additional 2,219,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $45,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.