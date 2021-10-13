Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.65

Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.65 and traded as high as $25.29. Misonix shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 22,647 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSON. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.73 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Misonix in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Misonix in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Misonix by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Misonix by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

