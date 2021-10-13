Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27,645.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $26.61 million and $27,645.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $21.39 or 0.00038032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00124396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00077139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,292.09 or 1.00069819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.81 or 0.06177139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,243,599 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

