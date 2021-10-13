Mirova Sells 90 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mirova decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.31. The stock had a trading volume of 71,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,504. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.64 and a 1 year high of $178.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.